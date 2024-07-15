Doncaster road closures: more than a dozen for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Doncaster's motorists will have 14 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And four of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that six closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A1(M), from 8pm July 12 to 6am July 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 34, slip road closures for electrical works, diversion via National highways and local authority network.

• M1, from 8pm June 12 to 6am July 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 southbound to M1 northbound, link, junction 32, carriageway closure and lane closures for carriageway improvements, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• A1(M), from 8pm April 14 2023 to 6am August 31 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound, junction 36 to junction 37, Lane closure for wide load waiting area.

• A1(M), from 8pm November 20 2023 to 6am September 7 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M18, junction 2 Wadworth roundabout A1M northbound and southbound, junction 35, slip road closures and lane closures for structure maintenance works, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• A1, from 8pm May 30 to 6am October 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 34 to junction 36, carriageway closure, slip road closures and Lane closures for technology works, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• M18, from 8pm May 13 to 6am December 18, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 35, M18 northbound and southbound, junction 6 to junction 7, link road closures and 24/7 lane closures with 50mph speed restriction for parapet replacements, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

And a further eight closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M180, from 8pm July 15 to 6am July 18, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M180 westbound, junction 2 to junction 1, carriageway closures for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion via local authority and National highways networks.

• M180, from 8pm July 15 to 6am July 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound, junction 1 to junction 2, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• A1(M), from 9pm July 15 to 5am July 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M southbound, junction 35 to junction 34, Lane closure for barrier repairs.

• A1, from 8pm July 18 to 6am July 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M southbound, junction 35 to junction 34, carriageway closure for carriageway improvements, diversion route via local authority and national highways network.

• A1, from 9pm July 18 to 5am July 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1t northbound and southbound, junction 38 to Barnsdale Bar, carriageway closure for barrier repairs, diversion via local authority and national highways networks.

• M18, from 7pm to 10.30pm on July 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 possible delays north and southbound, due to football match .

• M180, from 8pm July 26 to 6am August 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 1 to junction 2, Lane closure for inspection/ survey works.

• M18, from 8pm July 29 to 6am July 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 1 to junction 2, Lane closure for structure maintenance.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.