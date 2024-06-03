Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Doncaster's motorists will have 13 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And three of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A1(M), from 8pm April 14 2023 to 6am August 31 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound, junction 36 to junction 37, Lane closure for wide load waiting area.

Doncaster road closures: more than a dozen for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight.

• A1(M), from 8pm November 20 2023 to 6am September 7 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M18, junction 2 Wadworth roundabout A1M northbound and southbound, junction 35, slip road closures and lane closures for structure maintenance works, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• A1(M), from 8pm May 30 to 6am October 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 34 to junction 36, slip road closures and Lane closures for technology works, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• M18, from 8pm May 13 to 6am December 18, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 35, M18 northbound and southbound, junction 6 to junction 7, link road closures and 24/7 lane closures with 50mph speed restriction for parapet replacements, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

And a further nine closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M18, from 9pm June 3 to 5am June 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 southbound, junction 7 to junction 6, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M18, from 9pm June 4 to 5am June 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 southbound, junction 5 to junction 4, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M18, from 9pm June 5 to 5.30am June 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 5 to junction 6, Lane closure for barrier repairs.

• A1, from 9pm June 6 to 5am June 7, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 southbound, Barnsdale Bar to A1M Redhouse, slip road and lane closure for general maintenance, diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.

• A1(M), from 9pm June 7 to 5am June 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M southbound, junction 37 to junction 36, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M18, from 9pm June 10 to 5.30am June 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 1 to junction 2, slip road and lane closure for barrier repairs, diversion via local authority and National Highways network.

• M18, from 8pm June 11 to 6am June 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 2 to junction 4, slip road and lane closure fo inspection/ survey works, diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.

• A1, from 9pm June 11 to 5.30am June 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 34 to junction 35, carriageway closure for barrier repairs, diversion route via local authority and national highways network.