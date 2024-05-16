Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Doncaster's motorists will have 16 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And four of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing holdups of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

• M18, from 8pm May 11 to 6am May 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 6 to junction 7, Lane closures for structure surveys.

Doncaster road closures: more than a dozen for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight.

• M18, from 8pm April 3 to 6am May 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 2 to junction 5 M180 eastbound and westbound, Ings, carriageway closures, slip road closure and lane closures for carriageway improvements, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• M18, from 8pm January 29 to 6am June 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 34 to junction 36, carriageway closure for structural maintenance, diversion via local authority and national highways networks.

• A1(M), from 8pm April 14 2023 to 6am August 31 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound, junction 36 to junction 37, Lane closure for wide load waiting area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A1(M), from 8pm November 20 2023 to 6am September 7 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M18, junction 2 Wadworth roundabout A1M northbound and southbound, junction 35, slip road closures and lane closures for structure maintenance works, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

And a further 11 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M18, from 8pm May 13 to 6am May 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 1 to junction 2, Lane closure for carriageway reconstruction works.

• M18, from 8pm May 13 to 6am December 18, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 35, M18 northbound and southbound, junction 6 to junction 7, link road closures and 24/7 lane closures with 50mph speed restriction for parapet replacements, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• M62, from 8pm May 13 to 6am May 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 34 to junction 33, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• A1, from 9pm May 14 to 5am May 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, Skellow to Barnsdale Bar, Lane closure for technology works.

• M180, from 8pm May 15 to 1am May 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 westbound, junction 2 to junction 1, Lane closure for IPV training.

• A1, from 8pm May 15 to 5am May 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound, junction 37 to junction 38, carriageway closure for carriageway improvements, diversion route via local authority and national highways network.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A1(M), from 9pm May 15 to 6am May 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound, junction 37 to junction 38, slip road closure and lane closures for barrier repair, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• M180, from 8pm May 20 to 6am May 24, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M180 westbound, junction 1, slip road closure for drainage works, diversion via local authority and national highways networks.

• A1(M), from 8pm May 20 to 6am May 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 36, slip road closures and lane closures for inspections, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• M18, from 8pm May 22 to 6am May 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 6 to junction 7, Lane closure for structural maintenance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• M18, from 8pm May 23 to 6am May 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 5 to junction 6, Lane closures for survey works.