And four of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A1(M), from 8pm February 11 to 6am February 13, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 36 to junction 37, carriageway closures for cable works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.

Doncaster road closures: dozens of for motorists to avoid this week

• M18, from 8pm November 14 2022 to 6am February 19 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M18 northbound, and southbound, junction 5 to junction 7. M180 westbound, junction 1 to M18, junction 5, carriageway closure for carriageway improvement works, diversion route in place via local highway authority and Highways England network.

• A1(M), from 8pm January 9 to 6am February 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 37, slip roads and lane closures for bridge inspection works, diversion routes in place via National Highways and Local Highway Authority roads.

• A1(M), from 8pm January 16 to 6am March 11, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M18 southbound, junction 2, slip road and lane closures for carriageway repairs, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• M18, from 8pm January 27 to 6am March 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 southbound, junction 5, slip road closures for carriageway repairs, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

And a further 21 closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M18, from 8pm February 13 to 6am February 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 5 to junction 6, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• A1, from 8pm February 13 to 5am February 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, Redhouse to Barnsdale Bar, Lane closure for barrier repairs.

• M18, from 7pm to 10pm on February 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 possible delays north and southbound, due to football match .

• A1(M), from 8pm February 14 to 6am February 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 36 to junction 37, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M62, from 9pm February 14 to 5am February 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 33 to junction 34, Lane closure for inspection/ survey work.

• A1(M), from 8pm February 15 to 6am February 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 36 to junction 37, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M18, from 9pm February 15 to 6am February 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 1 to junction 2, Lane closures for barrier repair.

• A1, from 8pm February 16 to 6am February 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 37 to junction 38, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• A1, from 8pm February 17 to 6am February 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 37 to junction 38, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M18, from 8pm February 17 to 6am February 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 5 to junction 6, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M180, from 8pm February 21 to 6am February 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 1 to junction 2, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M18, from 9pm February 21 to 6am February 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 southbound, junction 5. M180 westbound, junction 1, slip road closures and lane closures for electrical works, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• M18, from 9pm February 21 to 6am February 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 3 to junction 4, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M180, from 8pm February 22 to 6am February 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound, junction 1 to junction 2, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M180, from 8pm February 22 to 5am February 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 1 to junction 2, Lane closure for inspection/survey works.

• A1(M), from 9.30am February 23 to 3.30pm February 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound, junction 36 to junction 37, Lane closure for barrier works.

• M180, from 8pm February 23 to 6am February 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound, junction 1 to junction 2, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M18, from 9pm February 23 to 6am February 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 southbound, junction 6, slip road closure for sign works, diversion in place via National highways.

• M18, from 8pm February 24 to 6am February 25, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M18 southbound, junction 3 to junction 2, slip road and lane closures for sign works, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• M180, from 8pm February 24 to 5am February 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 1 to junction 2, Lane closure for inspection/survey.

• M18, from 8am February 27 to 3.30pm March 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 6 to junction 7, Lane closures for carriageway improvements.

