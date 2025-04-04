Doncaster road closures: dozens for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Doncaster's motorists will have 31 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And seven of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A1, from 8pm March 30 to 5am March 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 37 to junction 38, carriageway and lane closures for technology works, diversion via local authority and National Highways Networks.

• A1, from 8pm November 4 2024 to 6am April 28 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Redhouse to Barnsdale bar, carriageway and lane closures for carriageway improvements, diversion route in place via local highway authority roads.

• A1, from 6am December 14 2024 to 6am April 30 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Redhouse to Barnsdale bar, Narrow lanes and speed restriction in place for carriageway improvements.

• A1(M), from 8pm April 14 2023 to 6am August 30 2025, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound, junction 36 to junction 37, Lane closure for wide load waiting area.

And a further 27 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M18, from 8pm March 31 to 6am April 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 1 to junction 2, Lane closure for inspection/survey.

• M18, from 7pm to 10.30pm on April 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 possible delays north and southbound, due to football match .

• M18, from 8pm April 1 2025 to 6am March 3 2026, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 6 to junction 7, Lane closure for structure maintenance.

• M18, from 8pm April 2 to 6am April 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 southbound, junction 4 to junction 3, slip road and lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion via local authority and national highways networks.

• M18, from 8pm April 3 to 6am April 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 1 to junction 2, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• M18, from 8pm April 4 to 6am April 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 1 to junction 2, slip road and lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion via local authority and national highways networks.

• M18, from 8pm April 4 to 6am April 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 southbound, junction 2 to junction 1, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• M1, from 8pm April 6 to 6am April 7, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M18 southbound, junction 1 to M1 northbound, junction 32, carriageway closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal, Diverson via local authority and National Highways networks.

• M180, from 8pm April 7 to 6am April 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, Ings to junction 2, Lane closures for structure works.

• M18, from 8pm April 7 to 4am April 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 southbound, junction 5. M180 eastbound, junction 1, Lane closure for sign erection.

• M18, from 8pm April 7 to 6am April 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 southbound, junction 4 to junction 3, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• A1(M), from 8pm April 7 to 6am April 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 2 to junction 3, slip road and lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion via local authority and national highways networks.

• M18, from 8pm April 8 to 6am April 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 3 to junction 4, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• M18, from 8pm April 8 to 6am April 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 southbound, junction 3 to junction 2, slip road and lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion via local authority and national highways networks.

• A1(M), from 9pm April 8 to 5am April 9, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1M southbound, junction 38 to junction 37, slip road closure for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• M62, from 8pm April 9 to 6am April 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 34 to junction 35, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• M18, from 8pm April 9 to 6am April 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 southbound, junction 5 to junction 4, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• M18, from 8pm April 9 to 6am April 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 3 to junction 4, slip road and lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion via local authority and national highways networks.

• M18, from 9pm April 9 to 5.30am April 10, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 1 to junction 2, carriageway closure for barrier/fence safety repairs, diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.

• M18, from 8pm April 10 to 6am April 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 southbound, junction 5 to junction 4, slip road and lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion via local authority and national highways networks.

• M18, from 8pm April 10 to 6am April 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 4 to junction 5, slip road and lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion via local authority and national highways networks.

• A1(M), from 9pm April 10 to 6am April 11, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1M southbound, junction 37 to junction 36, carriageway and lane closures for carriageway repair works, diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.

• M18, from 8pm April 11 to 6am April 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 southbound, junction 2 to junction 1, slip road and lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion via local authority and national highways networks.

• M18, from 8pm April 11 to 6am April 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 4 to junction 5, slip road and lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion via local authority and national highways networks.

• M180, from 8pm April 14 to 5am April 16, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M180 westbound, junction 3 to junction 1, slip road closure for technology works, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• M18, from 8pm April 14 to 6am April 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 4 to junction 5, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• A1(M), from 8pm April 14 to 6am April 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 35, M18 northbound and southbound, junction 2, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.