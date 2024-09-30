Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Doncaster's motorists will have 28 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And five of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing holdups of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that six closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A1, from 9pm September 29 to 5am September 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 34 to junction 35, carriageway closure for barrier repairs, diversion route via local authority and national highways network.

Doncaster road closures: dozens for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight.

• M18, from 8pm September 26 to 6am October 15, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M18 southbound, junction 5 to junction 4, slip road and lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion via local authority and national highways networks.

• M18, from 8pm September 26 to 6am October 15, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 4 to junction 5, slip road and lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion via local authority and national highways networks.

• A1, from 8pm May 30 to 6am October 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 34 to junction 36, carriageway closure, slip road closures and Lane closures for technology works, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• M18, from 8pm May 13 to 6am December 18, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 35, M18 northbound and southbound, junction 6 to junction 7, link road closures and 24/7 lane closures with 50mph speed restriction for parapet replacements, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• A1(M), from 8pm April 14 2023 to 6am August 30 2025, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound, junction 36 to junction 37, Lane closure for wide load waiting area.

And a further 22 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M180, from 7am September 30 to 6am October 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound, junction 1 to junction 2, Lane closures and 24/7 hard shoulder for carriageway repairs.

• M18, from 9pm September 30 to 5am October 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 5 to junction 6, Lane closure for electrical works.

• M18, from 9pm September 30 to 5am October 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 southbound, junction 6 to junction 5, slip road closure and lane closures for barrier repair, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• M18, from 7pm to 10.30pm on October 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 possible delays north and southbound, due to football match.

• M18, from 8pm October 2 to 6am October 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 1 to junction 2, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M18, from 8pm October 3 to 6am October 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 1 to junction 2, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M18, from 8pm October 3 to 6am October 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 4 to junction 5, Lane closure for structure maintenance.

• M18, from 8pm October 4 to 6am October 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 2 to junction 3, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• A638, from 8pm October 5 to 5am October 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A638 eastside Redhouse, carriageway closure for sign works, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• M18, from 8pm October 7 to 6am October 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 3 to junction 4, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• M18, from 8pm October 8 to 6am October 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 3 to junction 4, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• M18, from 9pm October 8 to 5am October 9, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M18 southbound, junction 4 to junction 3, carriageway closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal, diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.

• A1(M), from 8pm October 9 to 6am October 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 2 A1M northbound and southbound, junction 35, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M18, from 8pm October 9 to 6am October 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 4 to junction 5, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• A1(M), from 8pm October 10 to 6am October 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 35, M18 northbound and southbound, junction 2, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M18, from 8pm October 10 to 6am October 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 4 to junction 5, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• M180, from 8pm October 10 to 6am October 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound, junction 1, Lane closure for local authority works.

• M18, from 8pm October 10 to 6am October 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 southbound, junction 6, Lane closure for local authority works.

• M18, from 8pm October 11 to 6am October 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 southbound, junction 4 to junction 3, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• A1(M), from 8pm October 11 to 6am October 12, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 2 to junction 3, slip road and lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion via local authority and national highways networks.

• M18, from 8pm October 11 to 6am October 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 4 to junction 5, Lane closure for construction improvement/uprade works.

• M18, from 8pm October 13 to 6am October 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 6 to junction 7, carriageway closure and lane closures for survey works, diversion route in place via National highways and local authority network.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.