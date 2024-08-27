Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Doncaster's motorists will have 29 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And eight of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

• A1(M), from 8pm April 14 2023 to 6am August 31 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound, junction 36 to junction 37, Lane closure for wide load waiting area.

Doncaster road closures: dozens for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight.

• A1(M), from 8pm November 20 2023 to 6am September 7 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M18, junction 2 Wadworth roundabout A1M northbound and southbound, junction 35, slip road closures and lane closures for structure maintenance works, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• A1, from 8pm May 30 to 6am October 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 34 to junction 36, carriageway closure, slip road closures and Lane closures for technology works, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• M18, from 8pm May 13 to 6am December 18, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 35, M18 northbound and southbound, junction 6 to junction 7, link road closures and 24/7 lane closures with 50mph speed restriction for parapet replacements, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And a further 25 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M180, from 8pm August 27 to 6am August 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 1 to junction 2, Lane closures for inspections.

• A1, from 8pm August 27 to 6am August 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M southbound, junction 38 to junction 37, slip road closures and lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• A1(M), from 8pm August 27 to 6am August 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound, junction 34 to junction 35, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• M18, from 9pm August 27 to 5am August 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 1 to junction 2, Lane closure for carriageway reconstruction/ renewal.

• M18, from 8am to 3pm on August 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 6 to junction 7, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• A1(M), from 8pm August 28 to 6am August 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound, junction 36 to junction 37, slip road closures and lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• M18, from 8am to 3pm on August 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 6 to junction 7, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A1(M), from 8pm August 29 to 6am August 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M southbound, junction 35 to junction 34, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• A1(M), from 8pm August 29 to 6am August 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound, junction 35 to junction 36, M18 northbound, junction 2, slip road and lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion via local authority and national highways networks.

• A1(M), from 8pm August 30 to 6am August 31, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1M southbound, junction 35 to junction 36, slip road and lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion via local authority and national highways networks.

• A1(M), from 8pm August 30 to 6am August 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound, junction 37 to junction 38, slip road and lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion via local authority and national highways networks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• M1, from 8pm August 31 to 5am September 15, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 31 to M62 westbound, junction 36, M18 northbound and southbound, junction 6 to junction 7, carriageway closure link road closure and lane closures for abnormal load movement, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• A1, from 8pm September 2 to 6am September 3, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 northbound, Redhouse to Barnsdale, slip road and lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion via local authority and national highways networks.

• A1(M), from 8pm September 2 to 6am September 3, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1M northbound, junction 34 to junction 35, slip road and lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion via local authority and national highways networks.

• A1(M), from 8pm September 2 to 6am September 3, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1M southbound, junction 35 to junction 34, slip road and lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion via local authority and national highways networks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• M18, from 9pm September 2 to 5am September 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 southbound, junction 7 to junction 6, Lane closure for carriageway repairs.

• A1, from 8pm September 3 to 6am September 4, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 southbound, Barnsdale to Redhouse, slip road and lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion via local authority and national highways.

• A1(M), from 8pm September 4 to 6am September 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 34 to junction 35, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• A1(M), from 8pm September 5 to 6am September 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 34 to junction 35, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A1(M), from 8pm September 6 to 6am September 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 36 to junction 37, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• M180, from 9pm September 7 to 5am September 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 westbound, junction 1, slip road closure for carriageway repairs, diversion via local authority and national highways networks.

• M18, from midnight, to 5am on September 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 southbound, junction 3, slip road closure for sign erection, diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.

• A1(M), from 8pm September 9 to 6am September 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 36 to junction 37, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• M18, from 8pm September 9 to 5am September 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 5 M180 eastbound and westbound, Ings to junction 2, Lane closure for electrical works.

• A1(M), from 9pm September 9 to 5am September 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 2 to junction 3, slip road and lane closure for sign erections, diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.