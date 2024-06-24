Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Doncaster's motorists will have 26 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And five of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that eight closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

• M18, from 11pm June 23 to 6am June 27, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 6 to junction 7, M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 35, carriageway closures and lane closures for communication works, diversion route in place via national highways network and local authority network.

Doncaster road closures: dozens for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight.

• M18, from 8pm June 11 to 6am June 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 2 to junction 4, slip road and lane closure fo inspection/ survey works, diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.

• M1, from 8pm June 12 to 6am June 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 southbound to M1 northbound, link, junction 32, carriageway closure and lane closures for carriageway improvements, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• M1, from 8pm June 15 to 5am July 14, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 31 to M62 westbound, junction 36, M18 northbound and southbound, junction 6 to junction 7, carriageway closure link road closure and lane closures for abnormal load movement, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A1(M), from 8pm April 14 2023 to 6am August 31 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound, junction 36 to junction 37, Lane closure for wide load waiting area.

• A1(M), from 8pm November 20 2023 to 6am September 7 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M18, junction 2 Wadworth roundabout A1M northbound and southbound, junction 35, slip road closures and lane closures for structure maintenance works, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• A1(M), from 8pm May 30 to 6am October 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 34 to junction 36, slip road closures and Lane closures for technology works, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• M18, from 8pm May 13 to 6am December 18, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 35, M18 northbound and southbound, junction 6 to junction 7, link road closures and 24/7 lane closures with 50mph speed restriction for parapet replacements, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And a further 18 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M62, from 9.30am to 3pm on June 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 33 to junction 34, Lane closure for barrier repairs.

• A1(M), from 8pm June 24 to 5am June 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 34 to junction 35, Lane closures for technology works.

• M180, from 9pm June 24 to 5am June 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound, junction 2, slip road closure for barrier repairs, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A1, from 9pm June 24 to 5am June 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1t northbound, Redhouse, slip road closure for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• M18, from 10pm June 24 to 5am June 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 southbound, junction 2, slip road closure for technology works, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• A1(M), from 8pm June 26 to 6am June 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 2 to junction 3, Lane closure for structural maintenance.

• M18, from 8pm June 27 to 6am June 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 5 to junction 6, slip road closures Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion in place Via National highways and local authority network.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• M18, from 8pm June 27 to 6am June 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 southbound, junction 6 to junction 5, slip road closures and Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• M18, from 8pm June 28 to 6am June 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 6 to junction 7, carriageway closure and lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion route in place via National highways and local authority network.

• A1(M), from 9pm June 28 to 5am June 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound, junction 36 to junction 37, slip road closure and lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• M18, from 8pm July 1 to 6am July 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 southbound, junction 7 to junction 6, slip road closures and Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A1(M), from 9pm July 1 to 5am July 3, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 36 to junction 37, carriageway closure for barrier repairs, diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.

• M18, from 8pm July 2 to 6am July 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 5 to junction 6, Lane closure for inspection/ survey.

• M18, from 8pm July 2 to 6am July 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 35 to junction 36, carriageway closure for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• M18, from 8pm July 3 to 6am July 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 6 to junction 7, carriageway closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• M180, from 9pm July 3 to 5am July 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 westbound, junction 1 to Ings roundabout, slip road closure and Lane closure for electrical works, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• M18, from 8pm July 5 to 6am July 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 6 to junction 7, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• M18, from 8pm July 8 to 6am July 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 5 to junction 7, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.