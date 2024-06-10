Doncaster road closures: almost two dozen for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Doncaster's motorists will have 21 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And seven of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M18, from 8pm January 29 to 6am June 21, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 34 to junction 36, carriageway closure for structural maintenance, diversion via local authority and national highways networks.

• A1(M), from 8pm April 14 2023 to 6am August 31 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound, junction 36 to junction 37, Lane closure for wide load waiting area.

• A1(M), from 8pm November 20 2023 to 6am September 7 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M18, junction 2 Wadworth roundabout A1M northbound and southbound, junction 35, slip road closures and lane closures for structure maintenance works, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• A1(M), from 8pm May 30 to 6am October 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 34 to junction 36, slip road closures and Lane closures for technology works, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• M18, from 8pm May 13 to 6am December 18, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 35, M18 northbound and southbound, junction 6 to junction 7, link road closures and 24/7 lane closures with 50mph speed restriction for parapet replacements, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

And a further 16 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M18, from 9pm June 10 to 5.30am June 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 1 to junction 2, slip road and lane closure for barrier repairs, diversion via local authority and National Highways network.

• M18, from 8pm June 11 to 6am June 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 2 to junction 4, slip road and lane closure fo inspection/ survey works, diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.

• A1, from 9pm June 11 to 5.30am June 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 34 to junction 35, carriageway closure for barrier repairs, diversion route via local authority and national highways network.

• M18, from 8pm June 12 to 6am June 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 3 to junction 5, mobile lane closure for inspection/ survey works.

• M1, from 8pm June 12 to 6am June 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 southbound to M1 northbound, link, junction 32, carriageway closure and lane closures for carriageway improvements, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• A1(M), from 9pm June 14 to 5am June 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound, junction 34 to junction 35, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M1, from 8pm June 15 to 5am June 30, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 31 to M62 westbound, junction 36, M18 northbound and southbound, junction 6 to junction 7, carriageway closure link road closure and lane closures for abnormal load movement, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• M62, from 9am to 3pm on June 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 33 to junction 34, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M18, from 9pm June 17 to 5am June 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 5, Lane closure for sign maintenance.

• A1(M), from 9pm June 20 to 5am June 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound, junction 37 to junction 38, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance.

• A1(M), from 8pm June 21 to 5am June 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M southbound, junction 38 to junction 37, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M18, from 9pm June 21 to 5am June 22, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 4 to junction 5, carriageway and lane closures for barrier repairs, diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.

• M18, from 8pm June 22 to 6am June 23, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 2 to junction 3, carriageway closure for carriageway reconstruction, diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.

• M18, from 11pm June 23 to 6am June 27, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 6 to junction 7, M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 35, carriageway closures and lane closures for communication works, diversion route in place via national highways network and local authority network.

• M62, from 9.30am to 3pm on June 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 33 to junction 34, Lane closure for barrier repairs.

• M18, from 10pm June 24 to 5am June 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 southbound, junction 2, slip road closure for technology works, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.