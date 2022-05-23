Doncaster road closures: almost a dozen for motorists to avoid this week

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list is:

• A1(M), from 8pm May 20 to 6am May 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 35 to junction 36, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance works.

There are a number of road closures this week to be aware of

And a further 10 closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A1(M), from 8pm May 24 to 6am May 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 36 to junction 37, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• A1, from 8pm May 25 to 6am May 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Redhouse to Darrington, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M18, from 8pm May 25 to 6am May 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 2, Lane closures for carriageway repair works.

• M18, from 8pm May 26 to 6am May 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 5 to junction 7, Lane closure for barrier/ safety works.

• A1, from 8pm May 26 to 6am May 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 37 to junction 38, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• M18, from 8pm May 26 to 6am May 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 1 to junction 2, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• M18, from 8pm May 27 to 6am May 28, slight delays: M18 northbound and southbound, junction 1 to junction 2, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• M18, from 8pm May 31 to 6am June 1, slight delays: M18 northbound and southbound, junction 1 to junction 2, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• M18, from 8pm June 6 to 6am June 7, slight delays: M18 northbound and southbound, junction 1 to junction 2, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• A1(M), from 8pm June 6 to 6am June 7, slight delays: A1M southbound, junction 36 to junction 35, Lane closures for survey works.