Doncaster road closures: almost a dozen for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight.

Doncaster's motorists will have 10 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And three of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing holdups of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M18, from 9pm October 8 to 5am November 4, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M18 southbound, junction 4 to junction 3, carriageway closure for carriageway repair works, diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.

• M18, from 8pm May 13 to 6am December 18, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 35, M18 northbound and southbound, junction 6 to junction 7, link road closures and 24/7 lane closures with 50mph speed restriction for parapet replacements, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• A1(M), from 8pm April 14 2023 to 6am August 30 2025, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound, junction 36 to junction 37, Lane closure for wide load waiting area.

And a further seven closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A1, from 8pm November 4 2024 to 6am March 29 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Redhouse to Barnsdale bar, carriageway and lane closures for carriageway improvements, diversion route in place via local highway authority roads.

• A1(M), from 8pm November 7 to 6am November 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound, junction 37 to junction 38, Lane closure for electrical works.

• A1(M), from 9pm November 8 to 5am November 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M southbound, junction 38 to junction 37, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M18, from 8pm November 10 to 6am November 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 6 to junction 7, carriageway closure and lane closures for survey works, diversion route in place via National highways and local authority network.

• M18, from 8pm November 12 to 5am November 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 southbound, junction 6 to junction 5, Lane closure for technology works.

• A1(M), from 9pm November 12 to 5am November 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M southbound, junction 36 to junction 35, Lane closure for sign erection.

• M18, from 8pm November 13 to 5am November 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 southbound, junction 2 to junction 1, Lane closure for technology works.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.