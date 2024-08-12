Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Doncaster's motorists will have 11 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter

Doncaster road closures: almost a dozen for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight.

And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing waits of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M180, from 8pm July 26 to 6am August 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 1 to junction 2, slip road closure and Lane closure for inspection/ survey works, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• A1(M), from 8pm April 14 2023 to 6am August 31 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound, junction 36 to junction 37, Lane closure for wide load waiting area.

• A1(M), from 8pm November 20 2023 to 6am September 7 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M18, junction 2 Wadworth roundabout A1M northbound and southbound, junction 35, slip road closures and lane closures for structure maintenance works, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• A1, from 8pm May 30 to 6am October 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 34 to junction 36, carriageway closure, slip road closures and Lane closures for technology works, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• M18, from 8pm May 13 to 6am December 18, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 35, M18 northbound and southbound, junction 6 to junction 7, link road closures and 24/7 lane closures with 50mph speed restriction for parapet replacements, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

And a further six closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A1, from 9pm August 13 to 6am August 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1T northbound and southbound, Barnsdale Bar to Redhouse, carriageway closure for barrier repair, diversion in place via local authority network.

• M18, from 8pm August 15 to 6am August 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 3 to junction 4, Lane closure for communication works.

• M18, from 8pm August 15 to 6am August 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 2 to junction 4, Lane closure for inspection or survey.

• M180, from 9pm August 19 to 5am August 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound, junction 2, slip road closure for barrier repairs, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• A1, from 8pm August 22 to 6am August 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Redhouse to Darrington, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• A1(M), from 8pm August 22 to 6am August 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M southbound, junction 37 to junction 36, slip road closures and lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.