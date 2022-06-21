But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under ten minutes.
• M18, from 8pm June 18 to 6am June 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 5. M180 westbound, junction 1 to junction 0, Lane closures for carriageway improvements.
And a further 11 closures will begin over the next seven days:
• M18, from 8pm June 20 to 6am June 24, slight delays: M18 northbound and southbound, junction 3, Lane closures for local authority carriageway improvement works on roundabout.
• M18, from 8pm June 20 to 6am June 21, slight delays: M18 northbound and southbound, junction 4 to junction 5, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance.
Read More
• A1(M), from 8pm June 20 to 6am June 21, slight delays: A1M northbound and southbound, junction 36 to junction 37, Lane closure foe safety works.
• M18, from 8pm June 21 to 6am June 24, slight delays: M18 northbound, junction 1 to junction 2, Lane closure for barrier repair works.
• M18, from 8pm June 21 to 6am June 22, slight delays: M18 northbound, junction 5 to junction 6, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.
• A1(M), from 8pm June 22 to 6am June 23, slight delays: A1M southbound, junction 37 to junction 36, Lane closures for barrier repair.
• M18, from 8pm June 22 to 6am June 23, slight delays: M18 northbound, junction 6 to junction 7, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.
• M18, from 8pm June 23 to 6am June 24, slight delays: M18 northbound and southbound, junction 5 to junction 6, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.
• M18, from 8pm June 24 to 6am June 25, slight delays: M18 northbound and southbound, junction 6 to junction 7, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.
• A1, from 8pm June 27 to 6am June 28, slight delays: A1M northbound and southbound, junction 34 to junction 35, Lane closure for general maintenance and cleaning.
• M18, from 8pm July 4 to 6am July 5, slight delays: M180 eastbound and westbound, Ings roundabout to junction 2, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.