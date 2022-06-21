But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under ten minutes.

• M18, from 8pm June 18 to 6am June 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 5. M180 westbound, junction 1 to junction 0, Lane closures for carriageway improvements.

And a further 11 closures will begin over the next seven days:

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

You can expect more road closures this week

• M18, from 8pm June 20 to 6am June 24, slight delays: M18 northbound and southbound, junction 3, Lane closures for local authority carriageway improvement works on roundabout.

• M18, from 8pm June 20 to 6am June 21, slight delays: M18 northbound and southbound, junction 4 to junction 5, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance.

• A1(M), from 8pm June 20 to 6am June 21, slight delays: A1M northbound and southbound, junction 36 to junction 37, Lane closure foe safety works.

• M18, from 8pm June 21 to 6am June 24, slight delays: M18 northbound, junction 1 to junction 2, Lane closure for barrier repair works.

• M18, from 8pm June 21 to 6am June 22, slight delays: M18 northbound, junction 5 to junction 6, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• A1(M), from 8pm June 22 to 6am June 23, slight delays: A1M southbound, junction 37 to junction 36, Lane closures for barrier repair.

• M18, from 8pm June 22 to 6am June 23, slight delays: M18 northbound, junction 6 to junction 7, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M18, from 8pm June 23 to 6am June 24, slight delays: M18 northbound and southbound, junction 5 to junction 6, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M18, from 8pm June 24 to 6am June 25, slight delays: M18 northbound and southbound, junction 6 to junction 7, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• A1, from 8pm June 27 to 6am June 28, slight delays: A1M northbound and southbound, junction 34 to junction 35, Lane closure for general maintenance and cleaning.

• M18, from 8pm July 4 to 6am July 5, slight delays: M180 eastbound and westbound, Ings roundabout to junction 2, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.