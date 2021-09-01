Doncaster Road closed after vehicle damages rail gates
Motorists have been warned to avoid Arkesey Road at Bentley after a rail gate was damaged.
Wednesday, 1st September 2021, 9:37 am
Doncaster Council has warned that the road is closed at the railway crossing point.
A spokesman said: “It's currently unclear of the nature of the incident or timescales, but we suggest drivers use other routes to wherever possible.
“ We believe a vehicle may have caused damage to the gates so the road could be closed for some time to make the necessary repairs.”
More information when we have it.