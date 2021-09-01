Doncaster Road closed after vehicle damages rail gates

Motorists have been warned to avoid Arkesey Road at Bentley after a rail gate was damaged.

By Kev Rogers
Wednesday, 1st September 2021, 9:37 am
Due to issues at the Rail Crossing the road is closed at the crossing point.

Doncaster Council has warned that the road is closed at the railway crossing point.

A spokesman said: “It's currently unclear of the nature of the incident or timescales, but we suggest drivers use other routes to wherever possible.

“ We believe a vehicle may have caused damage to the gates so the road could be closed for some time to make the necessary repairs.”

More information when we have it.

