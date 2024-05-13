Doncaster Ramblers carry out work at footpath sites
Then where necessary paths are tidied, stiles repaired. and signposts replaced.
This month Doncaster Ramblers completed another session on footpath maintenance. Seven members attended and work was carried out at three footpath locations, see below.
- Tickhill 2 where a marker post was fitted
- Tickhill 7 where 2 marker posts were fitted
- Rossington 8 where a horse stile was fitted replace an existing one that was not to standard.
A Ramblers spokesman said: "During the fitting of the Rossington 8 stile many passing residents looked amused and pleased that it had been fitted.
"But the best was when two horse riders came down the path and used it for the first time. The downside was when two lady dog walkers said it was wrong to allow horses down the path.
"However the council representative supervising the works soon made them see a different view. It appears you can’t please everyone!"
He added: " A total of 14 work hours was provided by our volunteers to complete the work."