Doncaster rail travellers warned of East Coast Main Line works this weekend

East Coast Main Line passengers are reminded to check before they travel due to further digital signalling testing taking place this weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

No long-distance trains will operate between St Neots and London King's Cross on either Saturday 30 November or Sunday 1 December as part of continuing work on the £1.4 billion East Coast Digital Programme.

The programme will see traditional, lineside signals replaced with signalling displayed inside drivers’ cabs, which will mean more reliable journeys and a greener railway for passengers in the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This weekend, further high speed testing will take place of the recently installed system between Welwyn Garden City and Hitchin in Hertfordshire. This is part of ongoing preparations for trains to run on this route using digital signalling from late 2025.

Passengers are being warned of potential disruption on the East Coast Main Line this weekend.

For the testing to be carried out under controlled conditions, the railway needs to be closed affecting long-distance trains in and out of London King’s Cross. On Saturday 30 November and Sunday 1 December:

LNER will be operating a reduced service starting and terminating at St Neots or Peterborough. Rail replacement coaches will run between St Neots and Bedford, where customers can join Thameslink or EMR services to London St Pancras.

Hull Trains will be running a reduced train service of two trains in each direction which will divert and terminate in London St Pancras.

Lumo will operate a reduced service involving a non-stop rail replacement coach between London King’s Cross and Peterborough.

There will be no Grand Central services.

Passengers are reminded to check before they travel and leave extra time for their journeys.

EMR services to and from London St Pancras are expected to be extremely busy and customers are advised to use Thameslink services and interchange at Bedford for rail replacement services to St Neots.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thameslink and Great Northern services will be running into King's Cross, but only between London and Potters Bar, with onward journeys northwards served by rail replacement buses.

The advice from Network Rail and train operators is to check before you travel by using www.nationalrail.co.uk or by checking train operator websites.

Ricky Barsby, Network Rail’s head of access integration, ECDP, said: “The testing work is a further step towards the introduction of digital, in-cab signalling on the East Coast Main Line, which will improve services for passengers and create a more reliable and greener railway.

“We recognise the work will lead to journeys taking longer over that weekend. We thank all those affected for their patience and understanding.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The East Coast Digital Programme is being delivered in partnership with all train operators which operate on the East Coast Main Line to deliver the first-of-a-kind signalling project.

A spokesperson on behalf of LNER, Hull Trains, Lumo and Grand Central said: “Our teams will be working extremely hard to ensure passengers reach their destination as quickly as possible while these upgrades are carried out.

“The latest travel information can be found on our websites and on our social media platforms and we advise passengers to plan ahead and check before they travel.”

The European Train Control System (ETCS) testing planned for Sunday 30 November and Sunday 1 December is expected to involve both a Grand Central Class 180 passenger train and a Great Northern Class 717 commuter train.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Testing and proving will continue between Welwyn and Hitchin at various stages in the coming months, involving different trains and onboard systems.

Much of the work will be done overnight, avoiding any impact on regular passenger services.

For further information about the ECDP please visit www.eastcoastdigitalprogramme.co.uk.