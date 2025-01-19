Doncaster MP proposes huge new circular Superloop bus route for city

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Doncaster MP has proposed a huge orbital Superloop bus route for the city – connecting a string of towns and villages as part of one giant service.

Lee Pitcher, Labour MP for Doncaster East and the Isle of Axholme, has put forward plans for the Doncaster East superloop – a new bus route aiming to connect key areas of his constituency as part of the South Yorkshire bus franchising consultation.

The MP said: “When I became your local MP, I promised to bring back frequent, reliable buses to connect our community.

“Cities like London, Leeds and Bradford all have superloop services. These transform travel for those communities, cutting journey times and connecting key areas like never before.

"So, why not bring one to our home?”

Mr Pitcher’s plan would connect major employment hubs like the iPort in Rossington and the Unity Project in Hatfield for the first time, as well as Yorkshire Wildlife Park and Hayfield and New College schools.

His planned bus route would also pass through major villages in the Doncaster East area including Dunsville, Lindholme, Auckley and Blaxton. This new route would also connect to existing bus routes in places like Thorne and Bawtry.

Elected in July last year as the first Labour MP for the newly created constituency of Doncaster East and the Isle of Axholme, he has said he wants frequent, reliable buses – and made it one of his primary election pledges, as well as reopening Doncaster Sheffield Airport, which was confirmed in December by Mayor Ros Jones of Doncaster Council.