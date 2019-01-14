Doncaster motorway carriageways fully closed TONIGHT for repairs

Drivers are being advised of a major road closure which will take place for ten hours this evening and tomorrow morning.

The northbound and southbound carriageway of the M18 at junction 6 Thorne will be fully closed overnight on Monday 14 January for carriageway repairs.

The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

Other planned roadworks in Yorkshire and the Humber between Monday 14 January and Sunday 20 January are as follows.

The following are a summary of planned new and ongoing road improvements over the coming week but could be subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances. All improvement work by Highways England is carried out with the aim of causing as little disruption as possible.

M1 junction 30 Barlbrough

The northbound entry slip road will be fully closed overnight on Monday 14 January for technology work. The closure will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes

M1 junction 39 Durkar

The southbound entry slip road and northbound exit slip road will be fully closed overnight for seven nights from Monday 14 January for the installation of a noise barrier. The closure will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes. There will also be a lane 1 closure in place 24/7 on the southbound entry and northbound exit slip roads with a 50mph speed restriction until April.

M62 junction 27 Gildersome

The eastbound exit and entry slip roads will be fully closed overnight for five nights from Monday 14 January for junction improvement work. The closure will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes. There will be lane 2 closures with a 50mph until spring on the M621 junction 27 exit slip road and the M62 junction 27 exit slip road.

M62 junction 36 to junction 37 Howden

The eastbound and westbound carriageway will be fully closed overnight for two nights from Saturday 19 January for bridge work. The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

M18 junction 5 North Ings

The northbound entry slip road will be fully closed overnight on Monday 14 January. The southbound entry slip road will be fully closed overnight on Tuesday 15 January. The closures for bridge work will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

M180 junction 4 to junction 5 Barnetby

The eastbound and westbound carriageway will have 24/7 lane 1 closures in place until February for carriageway improvements.

A1 Barnsdale Bar to Ferrybridge

The southbound carriageway will be fully closed from Barnsdale Bar to Redhouse for barrier work. The closure will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes. The northbound and southbound carriageway will have a 24/7 40mph speed restriction in place until February at Barnsdale Bar.

A63 Mytongate to South Coates

There will be a lane 1 closure on the westbound carriageway overnight between 8pm and 6am for five nights from Monday 14 January. The eastbound and westbound will be in narrow lanes and a 30mph speed restriction in place 24/7 on Roger Millward Way until spring 2019.

A63 North Cave to South Cave

The westbound carriageway will be fully closed overnight for five nights from Monday 14 January for barrier work. The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

A616 Deepcar

The westbound exit and entry slip roads will be fully closed during the day on Sunday 20 January for work by Network Rail. The closures will take place between 8am and 5pm, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

A616 Newton Chambers to Westwood

The westbound carriageway will be fully closed overnight on Monday 14 January for improvement work. This will then be switched to 24/7 traffic lights with narrow lanes until March. The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.