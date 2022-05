Standstill traffic has been seen around the roundabout of Bennetthorpe and Leger Way, near Doncaster Racecourse, where a park-and-ride has been set up for the event.

The main act is set to go on stage at 8.45pm, with an approximate end time of 10.30pm, when traffic will also be expected.

More than 25,000 people are expected to attend the gig tonight.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Heavy traffic around the roundabout outside Doncaster Racecourse this evening as fans of The Killers arrive to use park and ride.