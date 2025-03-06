Doncaster drivers warned of city centre delays as emergency works take place
Drivers in Doncaster have been warned of potential delays and disruption as emergency works take place at a major city centre intersection.
Lane closures have been put in place on the Cleveland Street Roundabout and Trafford Way, City of Doncaster Council said.
“Please be aware two lanes have been coned off as some urgent works take place,” a spokesperson said.
“Motorists are advised to find an alternative route where possible as the roundabout will be reduced to one lane and congestion is expected.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.