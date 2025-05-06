Doncaster drivers warned of A1 roadworks and diversions

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Drivers in Doncaster have been warned of potential disruption as works take place on the A1.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Giving an update on the project to upgrade the route between Redhouse to Barnsdale Bar, National Highways Yorkshire said: “Since we began our programme of lighting and safety upgrades on the A1 between Redhouse and Barnsdale Bar, we’ve replaced around 4.8km of safety barrier, upgraded lighting in the area to LED, replaced missing or damaged marker posts and removed the disused bus stop structure and layby on the A1 northbound near Skellow footbridge.

“Work on the southbound carriageway is now complete.

“The work on the northbound carriageway is due to be complete by 30 April except the section in front of the Skellow garage (ESSO services).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Doncaster drivers have been warned of the diversion.

“This is due to issues with underground services which will need to be removed or diverted before the works can be completed.

“We’re now working on a solution, and hope to return to complete this work shortly.

“To allow the previous temporary 40mph speed limit to be removed, a barrier has been placed in front of the ESSO service station, and this will remain in place until we return.

“The garage site and businesses around Skellow can be accessed as normal. However, due to the need for the temporary barrier, the side road entry from Leys Lane onto the northbound carriageway of the A1 remains closed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Access to the A1 northbound is via the A638 Wakefield Road and junction 38 (Redhouse).

We apologise for the delay and any further inconvenience. We're working to have this completed as soon as we can.”