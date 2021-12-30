Doncaster drivers face month of diversions and delays as M18 to close for repairs

Parts of the motorway will be closed throughout January and into February while resurfacing works take place, with diversions in place.

Work will take place on the northbound carriageway between junctions two and four – with the project described as “essential maintenance.”

A spokesman for National Highways, formerly Highways England said: “This work will ensure that the carriageway is maintained in good condition for smoother and safer journeys.

The M18 near Doncaster will face closures and diversions for a month.

“We're renewing the road surface on the M18 northbound - we expect the work to start on Friday 14 January and aim to complete by Monday 14 February 2022.”

Crews will be working overnight during the week from Monday to Thursday from 9pm until 6am as well as weekends from Friday at 10pm until Monday at 6am.

There will be no work on the 4-6 February.

The spokesman added: “We can't carry out this work in bad weather so our plans may change in the event of any delays.”

The road will be closed northbound between junctions 2 (for the A1) and 3 (Lakeside and White Rose Way) and junctions 3 and 4 (Armthorpe) but both sections will not be closed at the same time. It will close Monday to Thursday from 9pm until 6am and Friday 10pm until Monday 6am at weekends.

Drivers travelling further than the M18/M62 Interchange will be directed to stay on the A1M northbound and will follow alternative diversions