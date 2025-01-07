Doncaster bus services still disrupted due to flooded roads after snow and heavy rain

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 7th Jan 2025, 09:16 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Travel South Yorkshire have issued more information about bus services which remain affected by the recent snow and heavy rain in Doncaster.

A number of routes remain impassable leading to bus cancellations and diversions.

The following services are currently affected according to TSY:

Ser 315 - Normal.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Doncaster bus services still disrupted due to flooded roads after snow melted and heavy rain.Doncaster bus services still disrupted due to flooded roads after snow melted and heavy rain.
Doncaster bus services still disrupted due to flooded roads after snow melted and heavy rain.

Ser 354 - diverting due to roadworks only, operating directly along Amersall Road in both directions.

Ser X3 - is missing Maple Grove and Micklebring Grove due to poor conditions, normal otherwise.

Visit https://www.travelsouthyorkshire.com/ for more.

Related topics:Doncaster

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice