Doncaster bus services still disrupted due to flooded roads after snow and heavy rain

Travel South Yorkshire have issued more information about bus services which remain affected by the recent snow and heavy rain in Doncaster.

A number of routes remain impassable leading to bus cancellations and diversions.

The following services are currently affected according to TSY:

Ser 315 - Normal.

Ser 354 - diverting due to roadworks only, operating directly along Amersall Road in both directions.

Ser X3 - is missing Maple Grove and Micklebring Grove due to poor conditions, normal otherwise.

Visit https://www.travelsouthyorkshire.com/ for more.