Doncaster bus passengers warned over Interchange travel centre closure
Bus passengers in Doncaster have been warned over the temporary closure of the travel centre within the city’s Transport Interchange.
The Travel Centre at Frenchgate will be temporarily closed for refurbishment from June 6-16, bosses have said.
A spokesperson added: “We’re making improvements to serve you better, and we appreciate your patience during this time.
"If you need help or have any questions while the centre is closed, please visit our website for travel information, ticket options, live service updates, and customer support.”
