Doncaster bus passengers warned as route changes due to kick in
From Monday 23 June, bus operator First will be making changes to services 351, 353, 354, 361, 362, and 363 following the cancellation of Arriva’s service 51.
The 361 service will extend hourly from Skellow via Burghwallis and the 362 will extend hourly from Askern to Norton.
They will combine at Norton to create a half hourly service and a circular where you arrive in Norton as a 361 and return as a 362 and vice versa.
The extended routes will initially run through to 11 April 2026.
There will also be timetable changes on services 351, 353, 354 and 363.
Here's a summary of the changes;
Service 351
Minor changes to the timetable. In Skellow all journeys will now serve Mill Lane.
Services 353, 354
Minor timetable changes.
Service 361
Route and timetable changes.
One bus per hour will be extended from Skellow via Burghwallis, Campsall to Norton. Upon arrival at Norton buses will continue back to Doncaster as service 362. This will provide links from Skellow/Carcroft to Asken, through fares will be available.
Service 362
Route and timetable changes.
One bus per hour will be extended from Askern, Eden Drive via Campsall to Norton. Upon arrival at Norton buses will continue back to Doncaster as service 361. This will provide links from Askern to Skellow/Carcroft, through fares will be available
Service 363
Timetable changes,
Some early morning journeys will be replaced by the additional 362 journeys running to/from Askern and Norton.
Full details HERE
