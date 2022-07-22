Jubilee Bridge, near to Thorne, will shut on August 8.

The crossing is classified as a weak bridge, with road narrowing barriers in place at either end to prevent large vehicles using the crossing.

A Doncaster Council spokesman said: “Following ongoing damage caused to the width restriction walls at Jubilee Bridge, repairs are planned to be undertaken starting on the morning of 8 August and to be completed on the afternoon of 9 August.

Jubilee Bridge will shut for repair work. (Photo: Google).

"A road closire at Jubilee Bridge has been applied to allow this work to be undertaken.

"During this closure additonal work will be undertaken including the installation of four new bollards.”