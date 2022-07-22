Jubilee Bridge, near to Thorne, will shut on August 8.
The crossing is classified as a weak bridge, with road narrowing barriers in place at either end to prevent large vehicles using the crossing.
A Doncaster Council spokesman said: “Following ongoing damage caused to the width restriction walls at Jubilee Bridge, repairs are planned to be undertaken starting on the morning of 8 August and to be completed on the afternoon of 9 August.
"A road closire at Jubilee Bridge has been applied to allow this work to be undertaken.
"During this closure additonal work will be undertaken including the installation of four new bollards.”
The diversion route will be through Fishlake, along Kirton Lane and through Thorne on the A614. Advance closure signs will be put out a week before at the bridge.