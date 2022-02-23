Delays on the M18 at Doncaster due to a lane closure
Motorists are being advised of slight delays on the M18 in and out of Doncaster this afternoon.
Wednesday, 23rd February 2022, 2:29 pm
Traffic England has reported that one lane is closed on the M18 southbound exit slip at junction three due to a broken down vehicle.
The incident is expected to clear between 3pm-3.15pm.
In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Nancy Fielder, editor.