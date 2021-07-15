Delays of 40 minutes on M18 due to a seven vehicle road traffic collision

The incident, which involved seven vehicles, took place on the northbound carriageway between junctions one and two.

Normal traffic conditions are expected to return between 10.15am and 10.30am but there are long tailbacks with delays of 40 minutes against expected traffic.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and find an alternate route if possible.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are long delays on the M18

We have contacted Highways England for any updates on the situation.