Delays of 40 minutes on M18 due to a seven vehicle road traffic collision
There are currently delays of 40 minutes on the M18 due to a road traffic collision.
Thursday, 15th July 2021, 10:06 am
The incident, which involved seven vehicles, took place on the northbound carriageway between junctions one and two.
Normal traffic conditions are expected to return between 10.15am and 10.30am but there are long tailbacks with delays of 40 minutes against expected traffic.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area and find an alternate route if possible.
We have contacted Highways England for any updates on the situation.