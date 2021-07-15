Delays of 40 minutes on M18 due to a seven vehicle road traffic collision

There are currently delays of 40 minutes on the M18 due to a road traffic collision.

By Stephanie Bateman
Thursday, 15th July 2021, 10:06 am

The incident, which involved seven vehicles, took place on the northbound carriageway between junctions one and two.

Normal traffic conditions are expected to return between 10.15am and 10.30am but there are long tailbacks with delays of 40 minutes against expected traffic.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and find an alternate route if possible.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

There are long delays on the M18
There are long delays on the M18

We have contacted Highways England for any updates on the situation.

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Liam Hoden editor.

M18Liam HodenMotorists