Delays due to lane closure on M18 exit slip road
There are slight delays on the M18 this afternoon following a lane closure.
Thursday, 3rd March 2022, 1:50 pm
The M18 northbound exit slip at junction six cuurently has one lane closed due to a brokend own vehicle.
The incident is expected to clear between 2.30-2.45pm.
Motorists are advised to find an alternative route.
