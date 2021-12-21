Christmas roadworks: four road closures for Doncaster drivers this week

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under ten minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M18, from 8pm December 3, 2021, to 6am January 13, 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): .

There are a number of planned road closures

• M180, from 8am October 5, 2021, to 8am January 31, 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): .

And a further two closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M180, from 8pm December 20 to 6am December 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): .

• M1, from 8pm December 20 to 6am December 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): .