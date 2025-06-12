Cable thefts cause disruption for Doncaster rail passengers
Cable thefts have caused major disruption for Doncaster rail passengers and across Yorkshire.
National Rail said the theft in the Wakefield Westgate area caused a signalling system fault, closing all lines to both Doncaster and Sheffield.
Affected routes include CrossCountry services between Leeds and York and LNER trains between Bradford Forster Square and Skipton, Harrogate, Leeds, and London Kings Cross.
Northern services are impacted between York, Leeds, Sheffield and Doncaster.
Rail replacement buses are available between Leeds, Wakefield Westgate and Doncaster, according to LNER.
