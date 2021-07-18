Busy Doncaster town centre road closed today - diversions in place
Motorists and commuters are being advised of a road closure today, Sunday, July 18, in Doncaster town centre.
Sunday, 18th July 2021, 10:40 am
Updated
Sunday, 18th July 2021, 10:40 am
Cleveland Street is shut for, what we believe is, roadworks to take place.
This will affect travel through the town centre and bus company First South Yorkshire has advised its passengers that while services will operate via Waterdale in both directions, its buses will be unable to serve the stops on Cleveland Street and Wood Street.
Read More
Read MoreDoncaster rail users warned of disruption to journeys on Sunday due to staff wit...
The road, and services, are expected to return to normal tomorrow.