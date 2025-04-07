Bus route serving new Doncaster Marks and Spencer store to be introduced

By Darren Burke
Published 7th Apr 2025, 14:23 BST
A new bus route which will serve Doncaster’s new out of town Marks and Spencer store when it opens has been announced by local travel operator First.

The 383 service, which will operate from later this year, will travel between Doncaster Interchange and Armthorpe and will serve the Wheatley Retail Park on Wheatley Hall Road – which will soon become home to the city’s flasghip M&S store as the High Street giant prepares to close its city centre branch.

A First spokesperson said: “You asked, we listened!

"Following from customer feedback we're introducing a new service 383 which will serve Wheatley Hall Road - an area that has been requested that we serve by many customers.”

A bus route serving Doncaster's new Marks and Spencer store will be introduced.

It is understood the service will operate six days a week, Monday to Saturday.

Work to extend the Marks and Spencer store at the retail park is currently ongoing, with the Baxtergate branch due to close this summer.

