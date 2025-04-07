Bus route serving new Doncaster Marks and Spencer store to be introduced
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The 383 service, which will operate from later this year, will travel between Doncaster Interchange and Armthorpe and will serve the Wheatley Retail Park on Wheatley Hall Road – which will soon become home to the city’s flasghip M&S store as the High Street giant prepares to close its city centre branch.
A First spokesperson said: “You asked, we listened!
"Following from customer feedback we're introducing a new service 383 which will serve Wheatley Hall Road - an area that has been requested that we serve by many customers.”
It is understood the service will operate six days a week, Monday to Saturday.
Work to extend the Marks and Spencer store at the retail park is currently ongoing, with the Baxtergate branch due to close this summer.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.