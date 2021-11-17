Bus cancellations announced for Doncaster
Stagecoach has announced a series of bus cancellations in Doncaster for today , Wednesday November 17.
Wednesday, 17th November 2021, 6:32 am
Due to the current national driver shortage the journeys below will not operate today Wednesday 17/11/21.
The list was updated at 5.30am.
07.40 Retford - Doncaster
08.35 Doncaster - Retford
12.45 Retford -Doncaster
13.35 Doncaster - Retford
Worksop - Doncaster
08:35 Service 21
14:35 Service 21
17:05 Service 25
19:38 Service 21
Doncaster - Worksop
09:50 Service 25
15:50 Service 25
18:25 Service 22
20:50 Service 22