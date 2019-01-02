British boy, 14, killed in Ibiza

A 14-year-old British boy has been killed in an accident on the Spanish holiday island of Ibiza.

According to police in Ibiza the boy was hit by a car at around 10.30pm last night, local time.

The accident happened on the main road between Ibiza town and Portinatx

Local reports suggest the boy was crossing the road carrying luggage at the time of the incident.

There are conflicting reports over whether the teenager was visiting Ibiza on holiday or lived there permanently.