Both lanes of the A1(M) at Doncaster currently closed due to a broken down vehicle

Both lanes of the A1(M) at Doncaster currently closed at Red House Interchange due to a broken down vehicle.
Motorists are advised to find alternative routes due to the incident on the A1(M) southbound between the junctions with the A639 and the A638
The road and traffic conditions are not expected to be cleared for three hours according to the Highways Agency.
We will bring you more as we get it.
