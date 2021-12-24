Anger as yobs throw bricks through bus windows in Doncaster

Bus services were cancelled after yobs threw a brick through a bus window.

First bus routes have been cancelled to Stainforth at least four times in a week after bricks were thrown at buses, causing havoc for residents and visitors.

We've been made aware of the following incidents:

Tuesday 21st Dec early afternoon. On Broadway Dunscroft.Saturday 18th Dec between 8pm and 9pm. Outside the Oval just before the bridge to Stainforth from Dunscroft.Saturday 11th Dec around teatime (4 to 5pm) outside St Mary's Church on field Road Stainforth.

A driver posted a video of a window smashed on October 14 on social media.

He said: “Want to know why your bus is missing?

"Ask your kids who think it’s funny to throw things at the windscreen, with waiting to transfer my passengers, a replacement bus for myself and phoning the incident through to the insurance company, this has taken me off the road for two hours,

"There’s already a shortage of drivers and this act of mindless idiocy has taken another one of the road.

"It’s not even worth thinking about what would’ve happened if the windscreen had gone through.”