An oil spill has been reported and is causing issues on Doncaster roads
Drivers had a nasty surprise when they drove into an oil spill on a Doncaster road this afternoon.
Friday, 10th December 2021, 4:08 pm
Multiple drivers have reported that there has been a spill on Mosham Road and Gatehouse Lane in the Blaxton area.
It is not clear what the spill is but drivers report that it could be petrol or diesel.
We have contacted South Yorkshire Police for more information.