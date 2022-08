National Highways Yorkshire said at just after 8am this morning: “One lane (of two) is closed on the #A1M northbound in #SouthYorkshire between J37 (#Doncaster) and J38 (#SouthElmsall) due to a collision involving four vehicles.

“Our Traffic Officers are on scene. There's just over two and a half miles of congestion on approach.”

They later added: “There's now six miles of congestion on approach, with queuing traffic back to the #M18 (J35).”

File picture shows the A1M