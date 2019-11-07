Trains, trams and buses all disrupted by South Yorkshire flood chaos: Latest updates

Commuters are facing a nightmare journey home with tram lines, rail routes and key roads across the county closed by flooding.Here’s the latest:

TRAINS

Travel disruption is expected across South Yorkshire.

Meadowhall Interchange station has now been closed due to a risk of flooding.

Alterations to services at Rotherham Central

Due to heavy rain flooding the railway at Rotherham Central all lines are blocked.Train services running through this station will be delayed or running non stop between Meadowhall and Swinton. Rotherham Central will not be served. Disruption is expected until 18:00 07/11.Due to severe flooding at Rotherham Central, services between Sheffield and Leeds (via Moorthorpe) and Sheffield and Doncaster are unable to stop at Rotherham Central. There is currently no approximate time for normal service resumption.Rail Replacement will be running from Rotherham Central to Meadowhall. Customers are then advised to board services at Meadowhall for onward journeys.Replacement Rail transport will be running on the hour from Meadowhall to Rotherham.

Following heavy rain flooding the railway at Hadfield all lines are now open.Train services running to and from this station are returning to normal. Disruption is expected until 17:00 07/11.

Train services running across the whole Northern network may be cancelled, delayed or revised. Disruption is expected until the end of the day.Gainsborough/Lincoln to SheffieldDO NOT TRAVEL - no road transport will be provided.Due to flooding at Kiveton Park, services are currently unable to run between Sheffield and Gainsborough Central and Sheffield and Lincoln Central. There is currently no approximate time for normal service resumption.Due to deteriorating road conditions from flood water Northern are currently unable to provide road transport Between Lincoln - Sheffield and Gainsborough Central and Sheffield.Ticket accepted on East Midlands Railway betweenLincoln - Nottingham.Lincoln - Newark.Lincoln - DoncasterIn both directionsTicket acceptance on LNER Railway betweenNewark Northgate - DoncasterRetford - DoncasterIn both directionsDisruption is expected until the end of day.Huddersfield to BarnsleyDue to flooding at Denby Dale, all services between Huddersfield and Sheffield (in both directions) are currently unable to run and will be cancelled until further notice. There is currently no estimate for normal service resumption.Replacement road transport has been requested to run between Barnsley and Huddersfield.Sheffield to Leeds via MoorthorpeDue to flooding the line is blocked at Moorthorpe.Road Transport is currently being arranged. An update will follow once this is confirmed.Network Rail currently do not have an estimate for the resumption of service on this line.

TRAMS

Due to heavy rain putting the Tinsley tram bridge at risk, Yellow and Tram Train services will terminate at Meadowhall South / Tinsley until further notice. Trams cannot serve Meadowhall Interchange, Rotherham Central or Parkgate.

Northern Trains are also unable to serve Rotherham Central due to flooding in the Parkgate area, and are operating a replacement bus service between Rotherham Central and Meadowhall Station.

For those who really need to travel to/from Rotherham, First and Stagecoach buses are accepting tram tickets in the affected areas. However please follow @TSYalerts on Twitter for the latest bus service updates as these services could also be affected.

At Valley Centertainment and Carbook tram stops, trams will run in both directions from the same platform (Meadowhall bound platform).

Please allow plenty of additional journey time if you are travelling by tram this evening, as services could be further affected.

BUSES

Due to the current adverse weather conditions, flooding is causing disruptions to various services,

Service 26 - diverted via Cow Rakes Lane and Hall Close Ave due to flooding at Moorhouse Lane

services X5,X55 - due to flooding at Woodhouse Mill services are diverted via Retford Road, Beaver Hill, Beighton Road, A57, Chesterfield Road and resume route at Swallownest Main Street - -Operated in both Directions

Service 56 towards Nether Edge ONLY - Emergency Road closure on Washington Road, service to divert via Washington Road, Sharrow Lane, Psalter Road, Kingfield and resume route on Osbourne Road. at all times till 2300 7th of November.

Service 10 - diverted due to flooding in Braithwell, all 10 services to operate as a 10a through Stainton.

Service x54, x74, 74a - unable to use Parkway Markets due to flooding, - diverted on to the Parkway in both directions

Service 83 & 11 - Mill Road flooded - -Service to use Whiteley Way and resume route on Church Street

Service 136 - terminating at Chaplefields, Thorpe Hesley due to flooding on Hague Lane and Wentworth Road

Service 52a - terminating at Orgreave Road - using Orgreave Road and the roundabout at Waverley spin round to go back up Orgreave Road and resume inbound route to the City on Retford Road

Services 22a,22c - diverted due to flooding at Manvers, Station Road -Towards Wath both services to run the 22c route Towards Rotherham - both services to run the 22a route

Services 27,29 - diverted via Treeton (x54 route) to Canklow Roundabout then Via West Bawtry Road and Moorgate Road in both directions

Service 208 - Worrygoose Lane Closed Flooding - service to divert via West Bawtry Road, Helaby and Cumwell lane to serve Thurcroft in both directions

Services 18,18a - Upwell Street bridge Flooded -- Diverted via Holywell Road, Jenkin Road and Meadowhall Road

Service 24 - to operate like service 75 and 76 avoiding Heeley due to Flooding at the Railway Bridge