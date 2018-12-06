Tragic Doncaster teen’s memory to live on as family launches £5,000 charity appeal

The memory of a Doncaster teenager who died at just 18 is set to live on with her family setting up a charity and £5,000 fundraising drive in her memory.

Cerys King tragically took her own life last summer after a secret battle with depression – and her family now want to honour her with a charitable group set up in her name.

The group – Cerys King’s Wish – has launched an initial campaign to raise £5,000 and wants the cash to be used to help fund a variety of projects in Doncaster including helping the homeless, disadvantaged children and women fleeing domestic violence.

Mum Amanda said: “Cerys would do anything to help anyone and we want that spirit to live on. We want to help as many people as we can and keep her name alive.”

The group has set up a GoFundMe page with the aim of drawing in cash from far and wide which can be distributed to those in need.

Cerys’s sister Sarah said that following the tragedy last summer, the family had thrown themselves into helping others and the idea had grown from them.

“We were doing house clearances and things to keep busy,” she said, “and in doing that, we were collecting a lot of stuff that we could donate to others.

“We were getting things like bedding, toiletries, clothes and things and we’ve been able to pass them on to those that need them.”

The family have already donated items to groups such as Changing Lives and Doncaster Women’s Aid and various homeless groups.

Added Sarah: “Cerys was always there for others. She was always helping somebody else, regardless of how she felt.

“We want to become a charity that does what it can to help others and also help other charities.”

The family has also been donated a bus by travel company Powells, which they are hoping to equip and use as transport for their work as well as providing shelter for homeless people.

Added Amanda: “Cerys was a warm bubbly young girl – she would do anything for anyone she would give you the shoes off her feet if you needed them.

“We are wanting to help people who are suffering from mental health, homeless issues, domestic violence - these issues I know will be close to a lot of people’s hearts and we all know someone suffering from one of these issues somewhere along the line.

“I'm asking you guys to help us to help as many people as possible and make me and my girl Cerys proud.”

Anyone who wants to donate to the GoFundMe page can visit the donation page HERE