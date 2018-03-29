Tragic Doncaster railway station couple named by police

The two people who died after being struck by a train at Doncaster railway station on Tuesday night have been named by police.

The couple, who were both pronounced dead at the scene, have been named as 27-year-old Melissa Wood and 34-year-old Christopher Linley, both from Doncaster.

Melissa's family said her death had left a 'huge gap in the hearts of all' and her mum said she wanted to thank everyone who had may have tried to help her daughter.

Both families have asked for their privacy to be respected at this difficult time.

British Transport Police are now appealing for witnesses to what happened at the station in the hours before the tragedy took place.

The incident is not being treated as suspicious, but officers would still like to establish their movements that evening.

At 6.46pm, a man and woman were seen on CCTV arriving at the station.

They moved around the concourse and various platforms, occasionally sitting in waiting rooms.

At 8.23pm, they were struck by a train on the tracks at Platform 1.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who was at the station and saw the two people beforehand, or saw the incident, and haven’t spoken to police yet.

If you saw the incident or think you may have information which could help trace their steps that evening, please contact BTP by calling 0800 40 50 40 or texting 61016, with reference 568 of 27 March.