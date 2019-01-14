Tragedy as missing Doncaster pet owl is found dead

A search for a missing pet owl in Doncaster has ended in tragedy after the bird was found dead near its owner’s home.

Barn owl Blue went missing in Armthorpe earlier this month with her owners launching a search across Doncaster to bring her home.

But despite pleas on Facebook and a hunt in woodlands across the area, the owl was sadly found dead ‘two minutes’ from its home on Saturday morning.

Owner Naomi Lindley wrote: “Unfortunately our owl was found dead this morning. She was two minutes from home.

“We are all devastated but want to thank you all for sharing, looking and your overall support.”

Blue went missing on January 2 from an address in Mansfield Crescent, Armthorpe.

The hand reared owl had never had to hunt or catch her own food and searches was launched all over Doncaster following her escape.

Dog walkers, ramblers, bird watchers and the general public were urged to look out the owl.

