Traffic jam warning to drivers as roadworks set to start on key Doncaster road

Roadworks will start on Barnby Dun Road later this month.

A stretch of Barnby Dun Road near to Clay Lane Estate will be shut for nearly two weeks while new gas mains are laid.

A 50 metre section of the road near to the Aardagh Glass works will be traffic light controlled with one lane closed.

The road works will take place between September 20 and October 1.

A spokesman for Wheatley, Wheatley Hills, Intake and Clay Lane Labour Action Group said: “Works are starting that is likely to cause congestion in the area.

“We have stipulated that the contractor Fulcrum manually control the lights between the hours of 07:00 and 19:00 and will inspect regularly to ensure that this is being adhered to.