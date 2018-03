A multi-vehicle crash closed off the A1 in Doncaster.

Highways England has said five cars collided along the A1 northbound between J37 at Redhouse and J38 at Barnsdale Bar.

Police and recovery teams attended the scene. Long queues have been forming along the carriageway.

All lanes are now re-open but traffic is still forming.

A spokesman said: "The Control Room is monitoring heavy traffic from J35, consider using M18 if heading north."

More to follow