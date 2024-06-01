Traffic at a standstill due to two separate police incidents on the M18 and M180 at Doncaster
Emergency services are at the scene of two police incidents on the M18 and M180 close to Doncaster North service station this afternoon.
The first is on the M180 westbound between junction 2 and the M18.
The second is on the M18 southbound between junctions five and four.
The incidents are expected to clear between 3pm and 3.15pm.
We have approached the police and National Highways for more information.
