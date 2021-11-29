Traffic at a standstill after a three vehicle collision on the A1(M) and M18 junction
A three-vehicle collision is causing huge tailbacks south of Doncaster this afternoon.
Monday, 29th November 2021, 4:00 pm
The incident happened on the roundabout at the junction of the M18 J2 and the A1M J35 and a lane is currently closed.
A Highways England spokesman said: “Traffic is currently being held to enable recovery of vehicles and we expect to have it open again shortly..”
Normal traffic conditions are expected to return between
The event is expected to clear between 7.45pm and 8pm this evening so drivers should avoid if they can.