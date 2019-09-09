Woman cut free from wreckage after ‘head-on' crash on major Doncaster road
A woman had to be cut from her car following a ‘head-on' crash on a major Doncaster road.
By Sam Cooper
Monday, 09 September, 2019, 16:34
Emergency services were called to Main Street, Wadworth, at around 3pm on Monday following reports of a crash between a Vauxhall Insginia and a Mini Cooper.
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said a crew from Doncaster and another from Edlington attened the incident.
It added a woman had to be cut free from the wreckage.
South Yorkshire Police said the road was closed for around an hour but was now fully reopen.