Two injured in five-car collision in Doncaster

Two people have been injured in a five-car collision in Doncaster.

The incident happened at around 2pm today on Bawtry Road at the junction with Middlefield Road, in Bessacarr.

Two people are reported to have suffered injuries in the crash however they are not believed to be serious.

Emergency services are currently at the scene.

Travel South Yorkshire said they services 21, 25, 29,98 and 99 are diverted in both ways in Bessacarr due to the Crash.

Services will divert through Ellers Road and Stoops Lane in and out of Doncaster.