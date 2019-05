A tree which is caught in the overhead electric wires outside of Doncaster railway station is causing delays to some services.

Northern Rail said that due to this some services running from the station may be cancelled, delayed or running on a revised timetable.

Disruption is expected to last until 8pm.

If you’ve been delayed by 15 minutes or more, hold on to your ticket and claim compensation at www.northernrailway.co.uk/delayrepay